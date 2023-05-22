The family of Patsy Kelly have said the decision by the Attorney General not to hold a fresh inquest into the father of five's murder has caused an 'enormous deal of hurt'.

They vowed to not give up and plan to challenge the decision.

Patsy Kelly a nationalist independent councillor from Trillick in Co Tyrone was abducted and shot a number of times before his body was dumped in a lake in July 1974.

In April the Police Ombudsman ruled the original RUC investigation into the 'sectarian' killing was ' wholly inadequate' and police 'failed' the family at the time.

It is suspected a number of UDR soldiers were involved in the murder almost 50 years ago.

The Ombudsman also found 'collusive behaviour' in some of the actions of the RUC.

The family had called for a fresh inquest following the Ombudsman's findings.

Report into the murder of Patsy Kelly.

In a statement Kelly family solicitor, Adrian O'Kane stated: "The suggestion that the Kelly family obtained all the relevant answers from the PONI report is both wrong and misconceived.

"The Police Ombudsman, by definition, is confined to examination of issues relating to the conduct of the RUC/PSNI.

The family of Patsy Kelly.

"The Kelly family have always contended that all of the other components of the State - including Ministry of Defence and the Security Services - have important issues to address and questions to answer resulting from the death of Patsy Kelly.

"These can only be properly and fully addressed in a fresh Inquest."

The family said they will 'never give up' and plan to challenge the decision by applying for a judicial review.

UTV has contacted the Attorney General's office for a response.

