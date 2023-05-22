Police are investigating criminal damage at a property in Newtownards which is believed to be linked to a feud in the area.

Officers said it happened sometime between 8pm on Sunday and shortly before 1.30am on Monday.

The front living room and bedroom windows of the house were damaged in the Dromena Gardens area.

No one was inside the property.

Police say they are investigating a potential link to the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

There have been a series of attacks between what police have described as "expelled members of the UDA".

