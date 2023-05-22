A man allegedly involved in threatening to “stiff” a north Down resident as part of a loyalist feud must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Karl O’Neill was refused bail amid claims he was among four men in a car who shouted menacing comments outside the complainant’s home in Donaghadee.

The 38-year-old faces charges of threats to kill and affray over the events on March 31.

Prosecutors claim O’Neill, whose address cannot be disclosed, was present in a BMW X5 jeep when it stopped at the property in the Ashfield Drive area.

One of those inside the vehicle allegedly declared: “We are going to stiff you… you’re a dead man walking.”

Police have linked that incident to the ongoing feud between rival UDA gangs.

Subsequent petrol bomb and arson attacks, including the setting on fire of 25 cars at a business park in Newtownards, are also connected to the in-fighting.

O’Neill and his three co-accused were stopped and arrested after leaving Ards Shopping Centre later on March 31.

Defence counsel insisted that no balaclavas or anything related to paramilitary involvement were found in the jeep.

With co-accused Ryan Johnston, 29, having already obtained bail, he argued that O’Neill should also be released from custody.

“Police put this applicant lower down the food chain than Johnston,” the barrister submitted.

Denying the application, however, Mr Justice O’Hara cited circumstances which led to O’Neill allegedly becoming involved in issuing the threats.

The judge ruled: “He cannot be trusted to adhere to conditions of bail.”

