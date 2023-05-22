The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed a man has passed away following a road traffic collision on the Knock Road, east Belfast on Wednesday 10th May.

He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from the east Belfast area.Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a Mercedes GLA 200 and a man on an electric scooter occurred shortly before 2.30pm.“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The rider of the electric scooter was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries while in hospital.“He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from the east Belfast area.“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”

