'Budget and 'Governance gap'

The head of the Civil Service has invited Stormont party leaders to a meeting later this week to discuss budget issues and the "governance gap."

Jayne Brady told the leaders the budget settlement for Northern Ireland "will inevitably cause enduring harm to public service delivery, society and the economy."

Meanwhile counting in the local elections wrapped up at the weekend with sinn Fein finishing the largest party with 144 seats. The DUP stayed at 122 seats. Vice president Michelle O'Neill says the electorate has sent a clear message they want the assembly up and running.

Petrol bomb attack

Police say it's lucky no-one was injured after a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of a house in Newtownards.

It happened in the Talbot Street area on Saturday. Detectives do not believe the attack is linked to an ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs in the area. National Famine Commemoration

The national famine commemoration took place in County Donegal yesterday.. Irish President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath in memory of those who died.

He said Ireland has a 'moral and ethical responsibility to help with sustainable solutions' to ending famine in the world.

Award for James Martin

Oscar-winning actor James Martin is to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University. The star of An Irish Goodbye is the first actor with Down's Syndrome to receive an Oscar. He says the impact of his win and recognition has been very positive.

Northern Ireland local election results below:

1,380,372 Eligible electorate

755,263 Total votes polled

462 Number of seats available

807 Total number of candidates

11/11 Counts completed

