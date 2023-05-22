A woman who died after she was hit by a Garda car in Co Donegal has been named locally as 21-year-old Rebecca Browne.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which happened in at Ludden, Buncrana in the early hours of this morning Sunday 21 May, at approximately 3.15am.Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

As per protocol, this road traffic collision has been referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

