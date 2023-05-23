The operator of a Belfast butcher's shop has been fined £2,500 over food safety offences.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council against Mr Colin Blain, The Lane Butcher, at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 23, following complaints made in December 2021.

Belfast City Council Environmental Health officers found 91 turkey butterfly breasts that were beyond their use-by date and an additional consignment of raw turkeys located on crates outside the premises.

The business was also prosecuted for failing to ensure that the design and construction of the shop permitted good hygiene practices particularly in relation to the provision of suitable temperature-controlled handling and storage conditions for food.

The business was given a score of one under the Food Hygiene rating scheme, meaning that major improvement was necessary.

Mr Blain was also ordered to pay £558 in additional costs, £150 in legal costs and court costs of £26.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.