Healthcare Ireland is set to create up to 950 jobs as part of multimillion pound investment plan.

The care home operator has announced the plans to create the jobs in Northern Ireland which is being supported by a specialist US investment company.

They have partnered with Welltower - the largest owner of healthcare real estate assets in the world.

The company says it intends to grow the number of homes it operates in the region to over 40 including its existing pipeline, as well as developing sites across the rest of the UK, the island of Ireland and Scotland.

Founded by entrepreneur Gilbert Yates in 2015, Holywood-headquartered Healthcare Ireland has grown rapidly over the last eight years and currently runs 25 care homes in Northern Ireland including the development of a specialist care home in Ballymena.

Gilbert Yates, founder of Healthcare Ireland, said: “We have set out the next stage of our plan to grow our portfolio of care homes across the UK and Ireland.

"Our partnership with Welltower is testament to the success of our operations since setting up the business and we are excited to be able to bring our high quality care to more regions in the coming months and years.

“Healthcare Ireland is hugely ambitious and we are already in the process of growing our portfolio of care homes across the UK and Ireland from our base here in Holywood. This is just the start of our plans for the future which will see us bring our best-in-class care home offering to the world.

“Our team of highly committed and talented staff are behind our success and we look forward to adding to the quality team in the very near future with the addition of at between 750 and 950 new roles.”

Jorge Manrique, VP Investments at Welltower, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Healthcare Ireland in Northern Ireland, where their name is a byword for quality care.

"The team has built an excellent portfolio of assets and we are looking forward to supporting them as they rollout their growth plans in the coming months.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.