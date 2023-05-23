A man has been rescued after falling off a cliff in Portrush.

It's reported the man had slipped and fallen down a steep cliff path and was trapped at the base of a cliff in an abandoned limestone quarry on the Coast Road near Whiterocks.

Emergency services attended the scene to help the man on Monday evening.

He had sustained minjor injuries.

Coleraine Coastgaurd have made an appeal to anyone who sees somebody in difficulty around coastal cliffs to dial 999 Coastgaurd.

The PSNI has been asked for comment.

