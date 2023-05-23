Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Co Down.

The incident, in the Commons Road area of Ballykinler, comes following the discovery of suspected historic munition.A PSNI spokesperson said: "A number of homes have been evacuated in the area and the Shore Road is temporarily closed to traffic."Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area at this time."Police say a further update will be provided in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.