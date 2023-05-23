A security alert at playing fields in east Belfast has ended with police saying nothing untoward has been found.

The incident in the Church Road area of Castlereagh started on Monday evening.

It is believed a note mentioning East Belfast GAA was behind the incident.

East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association who uses the sports facilities said they were "disheartened" by the alert.

Chief Inspector Rosemary Thompson, Area Commander for east Belfast said: “A thorough search of the playing fields at Church Road in Castlereagh has been conducted and thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.“Police have now left the scene and the pitches have re-opened.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into today.“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1953 of 22/05/23.”

