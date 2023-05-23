Police name motorcyclist from Donaghadee who died in road crash

A man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Donaghadee has been named as 26-year-old Steven McDowell from the area.

The crash which involved a van and a motorcycle happened shortly after 8:30pm on the Killaughey Road on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene but sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries. The road remains closed to motorists this morning.Police say a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Officers have appealed to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

