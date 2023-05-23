Police remain at the scene of a security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh.The playing fields have been closed overnight while searches continue to be carried out in the area.

East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association who uses the sports facilities and said they are "disheartened" by the alert.

They said local sports clubs had worked hard to revive the pitches and it is "saddened at those who threaten to disrupt the peace and cause alarm.

Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery said it will be closed today because of the operation.

A road closure has now been put in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road.Members of the public, including motorists, are reminded to avoid the area.

Police say a further update will be provided in due course.