Play Brightcove video

Mental health strategy

The 10-year mental health strategy is at risk without sustained investment according to the latest audit office report.

Mental health problems here are around 25% higher than in England with one in five people affected. An extra £190m pounds every year would be needed to bring funding levels into line with the rest of the UK.

Economy

A major drive for economic growth over the next 10 years will be launched in Westminster by Trade NI. They'll suggest that reform of the public sector and better ground and air connections are a blueprint for a more prosperous economy.

Meanwhile, the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre is now predicting a resilient economic performance but low growth - and this may mean Northern Ireland avoids a recession.

Dentist's warning

The British Dental Association has warned that planned cuts will "take a wrecking ball to NHS dentistry here."

The organisation has slammed analysis by the Department of Health suggesting that cuts of over a quarter of a billion pounds can be achieved without damage to services.

950 jobs for NI

Northern Ireland's largest privately-owned care home operator plans to create up to 950 jobs. It's part of a multi-million pound investment by Healthcare Ireland backed by US investment company Welltower.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.