Newtownards shop 'extensively damaged' by three men armed with hammers

Police said the suspects, who were dressed in dark clothing, left the scene in a car.

Three men, armed with hammers, have caused "extensive damage" to a shop in Newtownards.

It happened at Abbot Link in the town on Tuesday 23 May shortly after 7pm.

The men entered the retail premises dressed in dark coloured clothing.

After causing damage to the shop, they left the scene in a car which is reported to have been travelling towards Newtownards.

