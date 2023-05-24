Three men, armed with hammers, have caused "extensive damage" to a shop in Newtownards.

It happened at Abbot Link in the town on Tuesday 23 May shortly after 7pm.

The men entered the retail premises dressed in dark coloured clothing.

After causing damage to the shop, they left the scene in a car which is reported to have been travelling towards Newtownards.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.