"Burnout or exhaustion" is among the top reasons behind nurses and midwives leaving the workforce in Northern Ireland.

That's according to data collected by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Other most frequently referenced reasons for leaving included "physical and mental health" as well as retirement.

It comes as the number of nurses and midwives to leave the register in Northern Ireland between April 2022 and March 2023 reached 824.

That's down on 2021-2022 data which shows 865 professionals leave the register.

The total number of nurses and midwives joining the register for the first time in Northern Ireland reached 1,223 in 2022-2023, compared to 1,120 the previous year.

NMC's lead director for Northern Ireland Miles Wallace said growth in figures was "encouraging".

“At a time of rising demand for health and care services, it’s encouraging to see a growing number of nursing and midwifery professionals on our register in Northern Ireland," he said.

"However, it’s also important to focus on retaining experienced nurses and midwives.

“Our insight shows that many of those leaving the professions are citing burnout and exhaustion.

"Addressing these and the other issues highlighted in our analysis is crucial to keeping people on the register and in practice, for the benefit of patients and people who use services.”

