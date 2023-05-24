Play Brightcove video

The organisation that speaks for police officers in Northern Ireland has branded the Government as “out of touch”.

At its annual conference, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said Downing Street simply doesn't care about policing here – despite officers in Northern Ireland facing a deadly terrorist threat and patrolling Western Europe’s only land border.

The conference was told the Police Service for Northern Ireland is already struggling to hold back a growth in organised crime and a resurgence in gun and bomb attacks from dissident republican terrorists.

The Federation believes the PSNI is under-resourced and under-staffed, and suffering from a budget squeeze and a recruitment crisis that’s left it with 1,000 fewer officers than it needs.

Federation chairperson Liam Kelly said: “We are being disadvantaged and treated disdainfully. The police service is in rapid decline. Valiant efforts by our members – the rank and file – will no longer be enough.

“We are holding back a surge in all forms of criminality and terrorism, but we’re close to having the ramparts breached.

“There will be a heavy price to pay for having too few officers on our streets and not enough in the budget to ensure we can keep the community safe,” he warned.

His remarks drew applause from the officers in the room, but no senior Government representative was present to hear them.

The Secretary of State was invited, but an empty chair signalled that Chris Heaton-Harris would not be there to listen to this criticism.

To more applause, Liam Kelly said: "His failure to meet, or even be here today, is testament to an out-of-touch Secretary of State who seemingly couldn't care less about our policing service.

“When push comes to shove, it is clear that if the policing crisis doesn't impact on Conservative seats, it doesn't make it on to the political Richter scale."

The PSNI Chief Constable was here, and in listening mode.

Simon Byrne told UTV: “"I'm determined to do all we can, quietly and patiently behind the scenes, to make sure that politicians right at the most senior level of the British Government understand the unique challenges here, and at least we can make our case as to why we need to be adequately resourced to keep people safe.

The conference paid tribute to Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is recovering from a gun attack in Omagh earlier this year.

Federation members stood and applauded as Mr Kelly said: “Today, we say loud and clear to John, his wife Jacqueline and son Jack that the rank-and-file stand united in total support with you, that your brother and sister officer colleagues will not let up until those who planned and carried out this cowardly ambush on you in Omagh in February are placed before the courts and sent to prison where they belong.”

The Policing Federation also waded into Stormont's turbulent waters, calling on political parties here to stop squabbling and get back to Stormont.

Officers were told that local ministers in a devolved administration would be better placed to resolve the budget issues that are currently hampering policing in Northern Ireland.

