A 14-year-old boy has been caught driving a JCB telehandler down a main road.

Police said while out patrolling in Dungannon on Wednesday night, officers spotted the machine being driven by an "unusually young-looking driver" on the Main Road, Moygashel shortly before 10pm.

"When we stopped the vehicle we discovered the driver was just 14-years-old and had taken the machine without his parents' knowledge," police said.

The boy's parents were spoken to and the the boy was cautioned for related driving offences. A report has also been sent to the Youth Diversion Officer. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.