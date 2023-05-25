Police have appealed for help from the public to find a 12-year-old girl who they say may have crossed the border to the Republic of Ireland.

Ciara Quigley was last seen in Londonderry on Wednesday at 10pm.

She was wearing a blue hoody, dark leggings and white trainers.

In a social media post, the PSNI said she "may have crossed the border into Co Donegal".

Anyone who has information as to Ciara's whereabouts has been asked to contact 101 quoting 2075 of 24 /05/23.

