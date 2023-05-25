Play Brightcove video

"I know I will be champion"

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan was in confident mood on Thursday ahead of his world title bout against Mexico's Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena.

A capacity crowd is expected to at the Belfast venue on Saturday evening in what will be a racous atmosphere. Lopez' supporters made themselves known at Thursday's press conference but Conlan.

" It will be a bit more crazy (tomorrow night) than it was here today, he has a bit of his team shouting but unfortunately for them you'll not hear them on Saturday, it's going to be an unbelievable night, the atmosphere will be special and know I'll be champion."

Conlan lost his previous world title bout against Leigh Wood in March 2022 and feels he has improved since then.

" I think it's down to experience, there was back and forward in my last world title fight and I got involved in that back and forth stuff but I'll not do it in this."

" I've put the right work in, I've given everything I possibly can to this fight and I know of Saturday night you'll hear I'm the new because of the work I've put in."

