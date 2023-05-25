Play Brightcove video

750+ calls a day to pensioners on their phone list are made with enthusiasm by the team at 'Ardcomm', or Ardmonagh Family Centre, in West Belfast... For now.

The centre looks over thousands of homes from the top of the Springfield Road, and indeed hundreds of locals are under its care.

But, it faces a cliff edge on June 30th, when it is believed that its' Department for Communities funding will stop.

The Good Morning service is a lifeline for some isolated at home who may not have a conversation with anyone at all from day to day, if it were not for the scheduled chat.

The team makes sure that the chat is a good one, day in, day out.

“SHE’S A GEG,” Mary whispers to me, on the phone to one client, who is telling her that she had a family party and is now feeling tired.

“You’ve over-exerted yourself as usual!” Mary scolds her, in a tone that shows she is well acquainted with the lady by now.

“Did you do any painting today?” Sharon asks Harry, who she knows goes for a short walk every day to take a photograph, and then he tries to draw it.

Christine encourages another client to sit outside for a while, when they told her they had no plans today.

This service will end in June if the funding it receives cannot be secured, and the team say they feel like they are living in a sad and scary limbo while they wait to hear about their financial fate.

The lis devastating for those on the receiving end of the calls, as well as those dialling up their elderly neighbours.

Sharon Fusco has been working at Ardmonagh for 30 years, but has been in the Good Morning service for two years.

I ask her if she feels there is fear among the service users about the service ending.

“Absolutely. The fear for them is just the same as the fear for us,” she said.

“They need the call because they are lonely, and they do need help and some questions and answers from us.”

As well as the calls to those who cannot leave their homes, the centre welcomes dozens of pensioners to a lunch club.

On the menu during my visit; ham and cheese toasties, coleslaw and crisps.

I am told that cottage pies, pasta bakes and stews are also big favourites for the daily visitors, while a tea or coffee on arrival is usually compulsory too.

They munch the offering and chat to me about how grateful they are to take a break from sometimes deafening silence at home.

It's not just lunch - there'll be bingo, a movie maybe some art or gardening after the meal.

Tony McDonnell is 76 and lost his wife six years ago.

He opens up about how he was so lonely that he bought a teddy to talk to in bed, but that the group is what lifts him.

“What was the loneliness like?” I ask him.

“Like murder. You wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he replies.

Tony is the only man in the group and so the ladies have christened him King Tony, and they even bought him a crown to welcome him officially when he joined.

Isabel Kettle also lost her other half.

She’s a proud mum and granny, but admits the group is like a new family, and gives her something to look forward to every day.

Of course, they don’t normally talk about isolation - they share stories about their lives and history, and they keep up with current affairs.

Margaret Spence, 69, travels to the centre on her mobility scooter.

“We could write a book about ourselves and the Troubles and everything, and what’s going on now - people in hospitals saving lives, people here working to keep us in here, it’s not right for them to get their jobs cut,” she said, appalled that the livelihoods of the staff looking after them are at risk.

Gemma McKeron is head of the Elderly Services (which the group prefer to label 'Young At Heart' club).

When she took the job, she knew it may be short lived because of the funding predicament.

"We’re not really worried about ourselves at the moment, we’re worried about the people that come here every day,” she says.

“Our hearts break on a daily basis, but as I say, we put on our faces to make sure that our people that come here and that are loyal to us, that we make sure that they enjoy themselves.”

Service users, staff, and family members joined multiple other groups in a protest against devastating cuts at Belfast City Hall on Thursday.

They hope that they won't be dialling their last phone-calls any time soon.

