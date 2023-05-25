First conference focusing on domestic abuse of men takes place in Belfast

Play Brightcove video

The first ever conference to focus on the domestic abuse of men in Northern Ireland has taken place in Belfast. Figures from the police show that around a third of victims are men.

Barry - not his real name - was in an abusive relationship for six years.

The 47 year old now recognises what he experienced was a form of psychological abuse known as coercive control which just this year became a criminal offence in Northern Ireland.

"It made me feel like i was going absolutely insane, at the end I was a shell of myself, I just didn't know where to turn, I felt so isolated.

"I didn't want to put it on friends and family what was really happening, they knew little snippets but they didn't know the full extent of how I was feeling at my lowest and wanted to end everything."

'Barry' is not alone - figures from the PSNI reveal around a third victims of domestic abuse are men.

Today the first ever conference to focus in male victims in Northern Ireland took place in Belfast.

Rhonda Lusty from Men's Advisory Project said "Some of the very good work Women's Aid has actually supported bringing domestic abuse in to the public sphere but I think that work still has to happen for men.

"A lot of it is just understanding, I think it took us a long time to understand that domestic abuse was a crime and now we need to take the next step which is that it is a crime if it happens to anyone."

Researchers say while the stigma attached to the problem still exists for ALL victims, it's even greater for men.

Dr Elizabeth Bates from the University of Cumbria said "There's a lot of challenges around masculinity and how that can mean that it actually isn't always conducive to admit they've been a victim because it may be seen as a sign of weakness but the fear of not being believed is a massive barrier."

Finally living free from fear Barry says he's proof that moving on from an abusive relationship is possible.

