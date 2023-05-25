Firstsource have announced job losses in its Belfast and Londonderry offices.

It is understood 200 jobs will be affected at its Springtown site, 100 in Belfast while 200 remote works are also impacted.

In 2019 the company had employed almost 2000 people across Northern Ireland

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said “I received communication this morning that Firstsource in Londonderry had started a redundancy consultation process today. This has created uncertainty and worry amongst staff. This afternoon I met with senior management of Firstsource to receive further information and clarity.

Due to a decision taken by Sky, 200 employees at the Springtown site, 100 employees in Belfast and 200 homeworkers are affected and undergoing the redundancy consultation process.

I have been informed that the consultation process will last 3 months and that the priority will be to look at options to safeguard the jobs, support employees and source additional contracts.

I have stressed to Firstsource management that the consultation process must be fair and transparent and as an elected representative I need to fully understand the impact that this will have on my constituents.

The additional 370 employees at the Springtown site remain unaffected. I will continue to keep in contact with Firstsource over the coming days and weeks”

