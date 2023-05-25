Gardai launch murder investigation after woman found dead in Dundalk

Gardai are investigating the death of a woman in her 60s in Co Louth.

The body of the woman was found at a home on Bridge Street in Dundalk on Wednesday evening.

A post-mortem examination has been completed but details are not being released for operational reasons.

However, gardai have since commenced a murder investigation.

The scene remains preserved and the technical examination is ongoing.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested in speaking to any persons who were in the vicinity of Bridge Street, Dundalk, on the afternoon or evening of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.