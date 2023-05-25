The King and Queen have spent the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland in Co Armagh.

It's their first visit since the coronation earlier in May this year.

On Thursday morning, King Charles was met outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Co Armagh by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster.

When he entered the cathedral, he was greeted by choir song before exchanging brief words with various religious leaders.

The King took a seat before the altar with Rev Forster to one side and Lord Lieutenant of Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon seated on the other.

Among the church leaders who gave readings at the service were the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev John McDowell and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev Eamon Martin.

King Charles spoke to members of the crowd who turned out to see the couple on their first visit since the coronation Credit: PressEye

Queen Camilla met school children during her visit to Co Armagh Credit: PressEye

Play Brightcove video

Meanwhile Queen Camilla spent Thursday morning in the Armagh Robinson Library.

While there she viewed Jonathan Swift's own, annotated, copy of his book Gulliver's Travels.

She also met with children from Drelin Court primary school, volunteers from the library and representatives from Dementia NI, all of whom use the library regularly.

