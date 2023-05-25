Play Brightcove video

STORMONT

Stormont parties are set to meet the head of the civil service amid mounting pressures public services face in Northern Ireland. In a letter to the four largest parties Jayne Brady said government budget pressures have been compounded by a 'governance gap'. It comes as health and education bosses gave a stark outline of how the cuts will affect them.

DOMESTIC ABUSE

One in three men in Northern Ireland will be the victim of domestic abuse, according to the Men's Advisory Project. The charity is holding its first ever male domestic abuse conference in Belfast on Thursday. It says the event is aimed at 'reframing' how we think about domestic abuse against men.

BRAIN TUMOUR

A new study has given early indications that existing drugs could be repurposed to treat brain tumours. Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast said the findings provide the basis for future clinical trials, and offer new hope to patients.

METRO FLEET

Translink is set to unveil its new zero-emission Foyle Metro bus fleet. The vehicles are due to come into service in Londonderry later this year, making it one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to have a fully zero-emission service. Some of the buses will be on display at Guildhall Square.

ROYAL VISIT

And the King and Queen will continue their trip in Northern Ireland. It's the first time Charles and Camilla have visited since the Coronation. On Wednesday, they officially opened a coronation garden in Newtownabbey and attended a garden party in Royal Hillsborough.

