Watch the full interview with SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

Colum Eastwood has dismissed questions over his leadership of the SDLP.

It's understood a letter has been circulating around party members following a disappointing council election result that saw the SDLP lose 20 seats.

Speaking to UTV, Mr Eastwood, who has led the SDLP since 2015, moved to dispel suggestions of disquiet in the party.

"I understand that people are hurting and they're upset, it's been a tough election and it's been a tough year for the SDLP, we had a tough election last year," he said.

"The context is extremely difficult with the DUP not being in government and people wanted to send a signal to get them to go back to work and they came out and voted in big numbers for Sinn Féin.

"We understand all that - we also understand there are things we've got to do and we're in the process of doing them.

"A big process of transformation in the SDLP - these things take time, people need to buy in, we've seen good results in this election but we've a lot of work to do.

"What I'm focused on is the politics of the SDLP."

