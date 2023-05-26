Eleven people have been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a senior police office following a "significant search" operation.

Nine men and two women, aged between 21 and 72, were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland on Friday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, and was left with life-changing injuries following the shooting.

He was discharged from hospital last month to continue his recovery at home.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

