ARRESTS OVER ATTEMPTED MURDER

Eleven people have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Nine men and two women aged between 21 and 72 were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland this morning. They have been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.

WAITING LISTS

Patients in Northern Ireland can now use a new online system to check how long they are likely to wait for a specialist hospital appointment. It comes as the Director of the Royal College of Surgeons expressed grave concern at sky-high waiting lists. The webpage, known as My Waiting Times NI, will be expanded to provide the latest waiting time for procedures, treatment and diagnostics.

DAISY HILL HOSPITAL

The chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland has described the move to divert stroke services from Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry to Craigavon Area as extremely worrying. The Southern Health Trust said action had been taken after significant staffing challenges. Other in-patient services are also at risk. Dr Tom Black warned the situation is grave and action needs to be taken immediately.

CONLAN

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan is gearing up for his world title fight. Conlan faced off against his opponent Luis Alberto in Belfast on Thursday. They'll fight at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

BELFAST ZOO

And a female cheetah named Mia is the latest addition to Belfast Zoo. There are currently fewer than 800 left in the wild with populations of cheetahs coming under greater threat of extinction each year. Mia arrived in Belfast from a park in Co Cork.

