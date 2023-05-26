A man has been arrested after an estimated £6m worth of cannabis was discovered in a lorry at the port in Belfast.

Border Force officers stopped and searched the vehicle, which contained a consignment of soft drinks, on arrival at the port on Friday.

Three hundred kilos of cannabis were seized and a 45-year-old man from Portadown was detained by National Crime Agency officers.

The NCA believes the "massive" drugs haul could be worth £6m "at Northern Ireland street level".

A spokesperson said losing this amount of drugs will come as a "huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation".

David Cunningham from the NCA added: "We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”

