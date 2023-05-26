A 29-year-old man has died following a road crash in Comber, Co Down.

Ryan Mervyn Corken, who was from the Comber area, was the driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the collision on the Glen Road.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash, which happened at around 9.15am on Friday, have "just begun".

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

