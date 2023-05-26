Play Brightcove video

A lost necklace from the wreckage of the Titanic has been recovered more than 110 years after the iconic ship sank.

The discovery was made by the Guernsey-based firm Magellan, who recently revealed amazing scan footage of the wreckage.

"It's a megalodon tooth from a prehistoric shark, "said Richard Parkinson from Magellan.

"It has some gold jewellery built into it - it's incredible."

The necklace was spotted during a project to produce the first full digital scan of Titanic.

It is hoped that modern technology and artificial intelligence can help salvage the history of the necklace and maybe one day reunite it with its owner's living relatives.

An agreement between the UK and US prevents members of the public from taking artifacts from the site, more then 12,000 feet below the surface.

So for now, the necklace rests on the bottom of the ocean floor.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.