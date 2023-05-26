Police are at the scene of a 'serious' road traffic collision in east Belfast.

It happened on the Castlereagh Road on Friday afternoon.

Motorists have been advised the road has been closed city-bound at the junction to Castlereagh Street.

"Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey," a police spokesperson added.

