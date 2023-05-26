A postal worker has been treated for "significant injuries" to his face after a "totally unprovoked attack" while delivering mail in west Belfast.

It happened at Brianswell Close in Dunmurry on Thursday at around 1:30pm.

He was repeatedly struck in the face by a man and a woman, and fell to the ground where the assault continued.

He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said "an attack of this nature can also be mentally traumatising for the victim".

A 43-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

