A total of 28 arrests, comprising of 21 people, have been made in connection to the investigation into the attempted murder of a senior police officer, according to the PSNI.

On Friday, 11 people were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Coalisland and Omagh following a "significant search" operation in connection to the case. Police said seven of those detained have been previously arrested over the shooting.

Nine men and two women, aged between 21 and 72, have been taken to the serious crime suite in Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times outside a leisure centre in the town in February. At the time he was putting footballs into the back of his car.

Police have also released new CCTV of a number of cars believed to have been used by those behind the shooting and attempted murder of a senior police officer in Omagh. Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan told reporters the arrests were a "significant development in the investigation".

In relation to the newly released CCTV images, he said: "I now believe that a black Mercedes-Benz C Class four door saloon 2007/8 to 2014 model was used an an operation vehicle by the New IRA both before and immediately after the attack when it was used to transport the gunmen and others away from the site of a burned out Ford Fiesta on the Racolpa Road, referred to as Fiesta 1.

"I'm appealing for information about this black Mercedes vehicle, where it was before the shooting and where it went afterwards.

"I know it travelled in a convoy on the Drumnakilly Road heading towards Omagh at 5:43pm 22 February, with the two blue Ford Fiestas before the attack took place," he added. "I am also releasing new images of the two Ford Fiestas.

"The new photograph of Fiesta 1 shows it leaving Barrack Street in Coalisland at 4:45pm on the afternoon of the shooting and travelling to Omgah.

"It's original registration number was MGZ 6242 and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414 prior to the attack.

"We know this vehicle left the sports complex and turned left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting.

"It then travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where it was abandoned and set on fire.

"We believe it travelled to the Coalisland area at around 10pm the preivious night, 21 February. "I am also releasing new image of Fiesta 2 registration number RLZ 9805 with a missing alloy hubcap seen at 2pm hours at Tamnamore Park and Ride on 22 February.

"I need to now where it travelled to before here being burned out in the Ardboe Industrial Estate the following Thursday 23 February. "I am appealing to anyone who has information about the movements of these vehicles to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously. No piece of information is too small."

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the attack on DCI John Caldwell. Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said "one of the lines of inquiry is that they received support from criminals".

In terms of John Caldwell's recovery, the senior officer said he was "making a really good, steady recovery, compared to where we were the night he was shot."

