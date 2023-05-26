A woman has been charged with a number of offences following a concern for safety report aboard a Glider bus in west Belfast.

The 20-year-old has been charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour and possession of a class C drug.

Police said it follows a concern for safety report aboard a Glider service on the Falls Road on 25 May.

The woman is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 22 June.

A police spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)."

