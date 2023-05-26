Woman charged with number of offences after Glider concern for safety report
A woman has been charged with a number of offences following a concern for safety report aboard a Glider bus in west Belfast.
The 20-year-old has been charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour and possession of a class C drug.
Police said it follows a concern for safety report aboard a Glider service on the Falls Road on 25 May.
The woman is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 22 June.
A police spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.