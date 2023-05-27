A 14-year-old boy suffered facial injuries in an attack by a group of males, police say.

Police are investigating the reported assault which occurred at the Canal Path near South Street area of Newtownards on Friday May 26.

Inspector Doherty said: “At around 5pm, it was reported to police that a 14-year-old male was assaulted by a group of males in the area.

"He was taken to hospital for facial injuries.

“A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1679 26/05/23.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.