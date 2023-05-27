A cyclist has died following a collision in Belfast.

The PSNI confirmed that the 47-year-old man died following an incident on Castlereagh Street, east Belfast, on Friday May 26.A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30pm yesterday, Friday 26th May, that a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.“The road has now fully reopened to motorists.“A full investigation into the circumstances of the collision has commenced and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash-cam footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1224 of 26/05/23.”

