Four people arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Two men, aged 34 and 21, and two women, aged 52 and 34, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Friday 26 May.

Seven men, aged between 21 and 72, remain in custody at the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station at this time.“The investigation continues,” police said.

DCI John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son as he packed his car after a coaching session at an Omagh sports centre.

Police have linked the attack to dissident republicans and organised crime.