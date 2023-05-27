Play Brightcove video

WOMAN CHARGED

A 51-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. It follows a report of a woman with a suspected firearm in the Joy's Entry area of Belfast yesterday afternoon. The suspect is due to appear in court at the end of June. Police say all charges will be reviewed by the PPS as per usual procedure.

DCI CALDWELL

Police investigating the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell are continuing to question eleven people. Chief Inspector Caldwell survived being shot multiple times in front of children outside a sports complex in Omagh three months ago.

The arrests were made on the day detectives also released new CCTV footage and pictures of the cars they believe were used by those involved in the gun attack.

The nine men and two women who were detained in Co Tyrone yesterday under the Terrorism Act are aged between 21 and 72.

CYCLIST

A cyclist has died following a collision in east Belfast on Friday afternoon. The PSNI confirmed that the 47-year-old man died following the incident on Castlereagh Street.

Police said they received a report that the cyclist had been involved in a collision with a lorry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has since reopened and police are appealing for witnesses.

CRASH

Police have also confirmed that a man has died following a three vehicle crash in Comber yesterday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Mervyn Corken, who was from the Comber area, died at the scene from his injuries. The Glen Road has now reopened and police say an investigation is underway.

ARREST

A youth has been arrested after another boy was assaulted by a group of males in Newtownards. The fourteen year old victim suffered facial injuries in the attack at the Canal Path near South Street around 5pm yesterday.

He was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

A sixteen-year-old boy who was detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Police investigating the assault, have appealed for information.

CANNABIS HAUL

Gardai have arrested a man in his 20s after cannabis with a street value of more than three million pounds was seized in Dublin last night.

Officers targeting organised crime and supported by personnel from the Special Crime Task Force uncovered cannabis herb and cannabis resin after stopping a vehicle in the Balbriggan area around 7pm.

The suspect remains in custody and can be held for up to seven days. Investigations are continuing.

MICHAEL CONLAN

Michael Conlan is chasing a world title tonight as he faces IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena. Conlan is aiming to be the first Irish fighter to become a world champion in the amateur and professional ranks - and is looking forward to clashing with Mexican champion Lopez in front of a Belfast crowd.

PADRAIG MCCRORY

Also on the card tonight at the SSE Arena is Padraig McCrory as he meets Diego Ramirez in the ring. The 34-year-old unbeaten super-middleweight is closing in on a world title shot and wants to headline big nights at the SSE in the future.

GAA

In GAA now it's a big weekend in ladies gaelic football with the Ulster final taking place on Sunday. Armagh are on the hunt for their fourth title in a row against Donegal at Owenbeg.

