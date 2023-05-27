Woman with suspected gun allegedly threatened to shoot people in Belfast bar

A woman with a suspected gun allegedly threatened to shoot people in a Belfast bar.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a woman with a suspected firearm in the Joys Entry area of the city yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: "Police received a report shortly after 2.05pm yesterday, Friday 26th May, that a woman had a gun and was threatening to shoot a number of people in a licensed premises.

"Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place. She remains in police custody at this time.

"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1020 of 26/05/23.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

