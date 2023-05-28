Police have released a description of a suspect after a home was broken into and a car stolen last night.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the burglary in Newtownabbey on Saturday May 27. Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Police received a report shortly before 10pm that a house had been broken into via a rear door in the Heather Park area.

"It was reported that a man entered and stole a number of items, including car keys before making off in a white Fiat 500 belonging to the home owner. "The car has since been located in the Dunloy Gardens area of Rathcoole. "The suspect was described as a man aged in his 30s, wearing a grey, white and navy jacket, navy trousers and wearing only one white shoe with a white sock on the other foot. “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Newtownabbey area, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2188 of 27/05/23.”

