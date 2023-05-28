Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two vehicle crash in Co Londonderry.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the road in Dungiven due to the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Glenshane Road, Dungiven, remains closed this morning, Sunday 28th May, as police and emergency services attend a serious two vehicle road traffic collision in the area.

"Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.

"Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.

"An update will follow in due course."

