Emergency services attend scene of serious two vehicle crash in Dungiven
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two vehicle crash in Co Londonderry.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the road in Dungiven due to the collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Glenshane Road, Dungiven, remains closed this morning, Sunday 28th May, as police and emergency services attend a serious two vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
"Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.
"Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.
"An update will follow in due course."
