DCI CALDWELL

Seven men are due to appear in court in the morning charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh. They were all arrested on Friday.

CRASH

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash in Dungiven this evening. Motorists are being asked to avoid the Glenshane Road, which remains closed due to the collision.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash with diversions in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Londonderry. The PSNI said an update will follow in due course.

BURGLARY

Detectives are appealing for information after a home was broken into and a car stolen last night in Newtownabbey.

The burglary happened in the Heather Park area shortly before 10pm.

The car was later located in the Dunloy Gardens area of Rathcoole. Police say the suspect was described as a man aged in his 30s, wearing a grey, white and navy jacket and navy trousers.

RACE FOR LIFE

More than two thousand people have taken part in Cancer Research UK's annual Race for Life in the grounds of Stormont today.

Now in its 30th year, the runners, walkers and joggers have raised just over one hundred and twenty two thousand pounds, all of which will go towards finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

ULSTER CHAMPIONS

Donegal have been crowned Ulster champions after defeating favourties Armagh by 1-10 to 0-9 today at Owenbeg.

A last minute goal from Ciara McGarvey secured the victory and dashed Armagh's hopes of winning a fourth title in a row

GAA

Well elsewhere a last-gasp point from Karl O'Connell gave Monaghan a draw against Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship yesterday. The Ulster Champions looked to have won the game before O'Connell grabbed a late equaliser.

Elsewhere, Armagh secured a 1-13 to 1-12 victory over Westmeath.

