Gardai are at the scene of an explosion on the outskirts of Bunbeg in Co Donegal.

A spokesperson said the surrounding area has been evacuated on Monday afternoon and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

"The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place," they said. "The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

"National Ambulance Service and Donegal Fire Brigade are also in attendance at the scene of the incident.

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm any casualties at this time."

There are no further details at the moment.

