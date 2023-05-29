A man in his 40s is in a critical but stable condition in hospital following a crash in Co Down.

It happened in the Castlewellan Road area of Newcastle on Sunday.

Police said they received a report shortly before 3am that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car.

“Emergency services attended and a man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"He remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Castlewellan Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 297 of 28/05/23.”

