'Caldwell charges'

Seven men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of a senior PSNI officer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

'Donegal explosion'

Gardai have attended the scene of an explosion in Co Donegal. They described it as a 'serious' incident but are unable to confirm any casualties at this time.

It happened on the outskirts of Bunbeg earlier today.

The surrounding area has been evacuated. The army and fire service also attended the scene and the health and safety executive has been notified.

'Fatal crash'

A man has died following a crash following a two-vehicle crash on the Glenshane Road on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the collision between a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa shortly before 4.20am.

The driver of the Corsa died at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

'Disappeared appeal'

Irish minister for justice Simon Harris has visited Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan to appeal for information to help with the location of the remains of Columba McVeigh.

A sixth search resumed in April for the remains of the 19-year-old from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, who was last seen in 1975 after being abducted and secretly buried by the IRA.

Columba's brother says the meeting is a way to thank those involved in the search.

'Six Nations'

Ireland will start the defence of the Six Nations title with a trip to France next year - but the match won't be in Paris.

Instead Ireland will take on Les Bleus in the Velodrome in Marseille on Friday 2nd February.

That's because the Stade de France in the French capital is being prepared ahead of hosting the Olympic Games.

