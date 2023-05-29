Seven men are due to appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of a senior police detective.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

On Saturday evening, the PSNI said that two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72, had been charged with attempted murder.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, were also charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men - aged 28, 33 and 47 - were further charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

All seven of the men charged are to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video link on Monday.

