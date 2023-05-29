Play Brightcove video

Seven men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of a senior PSNI officer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

The seven accused are Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McLean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.

They appeared via videolink at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Carron and Coyle stand further accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

McGinty, McFarland and Matthew McLean are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

Three of the seven accused made bail applications on Monday - Coyle, James Ivor McLean and McGinty.

District judge Steven Keown refused bail for all three on the grounds of risk of further offending and potential interference with the police investigation.

All seven were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court, via videolink, on 27 June.

