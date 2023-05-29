The Republic of Ireland's minister for justice is visiting Bragan Bog to appeal for information to help with the location of the remains of Columba McVeigh.

A sixth search resumed in April for the remains of the 19-year-old from Co Tyrone who was last seen in 1975 after being abducted and secretly buried by the IRA.

Simon Harris TD met families of the Disappeared earlier this month and said he would visit the site in Co Monaghan to show support.

Speaking at Bragan Bog, he said the families of the Disappeared "will never be forgotten".

He said: "I wanted to be here today to make it absolutely crystal clear that these families will never be forgotten, and that this work will not stop.

"For as long as it takes, for whatever resources are required, the Government will stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of the Disappeared."

Columba's brother, Oliver McVeigh, told UTV the meeting is a way to thank those involved in the search.

"They be as heartbroken as the family whenever there's a search going on and there's nothing found," he said.

"They want to be there when it's found and they're working very hard I have no doubt about that and this is another continued thank you from the justice minister to keep on going."

Columba's sister Dympna also thanked the ICLVR team, saying: "We all know how important a wake is and a funeral. At the end of the day, that's why we're here."

Mr Harris appealed for anyone with information on the location of the remains of the Disappeared to come forward.

He said the success of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains is "based on people coming forward with information".

The minister added: "It's people who have brought forward information that has brought us to the point today in terms of the ongoing intense search of the bog.

"Of course, we continue to urge anybody with any information about any of the Disappeared to please come forward, it is never too late."

